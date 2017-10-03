MAC’s Sparkly Christmas Collection Is Enough To Make You Forget Halloween

Dubbed the MAC Snowball Collection, there are plenty of gorgeous, shimmery products to make you the prettiest little sugarplum at any holiday fête, available in sets and as individual items. Add some sparkle to the season with MAC's snowflake-emblazoned eye compacts and highlighters, create a kissable pout with one — or many — of the 12 mini lipsticks included in the limited-edition kit, and make a bold statement with a pair of dramatic falsies. This is your Winter Wonderland, after all!