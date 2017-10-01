This Is Where Celebs Are Now Injecting Filler

Finally, the chest: Dr. Grossman says that this is a heavily-requested area by individuals who find theirs too crepe-y or boney, but she says the science isn't there yet. "I don't love [doing it]," she says, "because it can leave lumps in people. However, you can dilute it down with a little saline." Luckily for those that want the procedure, we're almost there. "There will be HA fillers coming to the U.S. soon that are more liquid-y," she says. "So you can inject and they're kind of float under the skin as a way to thicken it up. It's a few years down the road."