I Got Labia Fillers — & My Sex Life Has Never Been Better

When my husband saw me, he was like, "It's beautiful!" I do think it's had an impact on our sex life because I feel better and am just so much less insecure. I personally love it and am going to keep doing it. I might go back in soon and have them plump up the inside a bit, which they can do. I'm still thinking about it. But for the outside, I was told I would probably have to come back in once every six months, but since you form collagen even after the filler wears off, that means some of it will stay plump, so that makes me happy.