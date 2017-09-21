MAC Cosmetics Has Huge News For Nicki Minaj Fans

UPDATE: Nicki Minaj fans, get ready. The MAC Cosmetics x Nicki Minaj nude lipsticks are now available at select locations and online at MAC. Head over, stock up, then prepare to bring out your happy dance.
This article was originally published on August 22.
If there’s one celebrity we can always count on to deliver the full-blown glam, it’s Nicki Minaj. The rapper is known for regularly stepping out with a dramatic cat-eye, bold hairstyle, and brightly colored lipstick, which is what made her partnership with MAC Cosmetics back in 2012 so fitting. (If you recall, the lavender lipstick she created went toward the brand's Viva Glam foundation.) Now, Minaj is back at it again with a brand-new MAC collab — but this time, she's baring all.
Advertisement
The collection of two lipsticks — which includes “Nicki’s Nude,” a beige with coral undertones, and “The Pinkprint,” a creamy pink-nude — will be hitting stores in September. And since MAC's nude shades, like Creme d’Nude and Myth, already have a cult following, you know these two colors are going to be killer.
But the collaboration doesn’t stop there: Minaj took to Instagram to share even more news of the partnership. “Can’t wait to reveal this exciting news I'm working on for 2018!!!” she wrote in the caption. “It’s a first of its kind partnership for me and the OG M·A·C.” She also shared a sneak peek of the new products.
Guess who’s back w/M·A·C? Surprise announcement coming for 2018! Until then, #NickiNudes come out globally in September. #MACxNickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/g7BGAg5TMx— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2017
We'd like to think these two nude lipsticks are just the beginning of an entire collection — full of neutral-colored eyeshadow palettes, bronzers, highlights, and, of course, some of Minaj’s iconic false lashes.
But before we can find out everything that’s yet to come, you can pick up the lipsticks starting on September 21 at select locations and online at MAC. You won’t want to wait, either: With 82.6 million loyal Instagram followers, you know the collection is going to sell out fast.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement