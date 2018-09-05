Texans Are Going To Absolutely Love MAC’s New Collection

Texans rejoice! MAC Cosmetics is officially launching a makeup collection that has larger-than-life, Texas-size personality written all over it. Designer Brandon Maxwell has joined forces with the megabrand to create products inspired by his home state, and everything is set to launch this week.
According to an official statement from MAC Cosmetics, the colors that will be featured in Maxwell’s upcoming Spring 2019 fashion collection (and his coordinating makeup line) are a nod to the women who inspired him there. Anyone from the Lone Star State or who is a straight-up Texas lover will fawn over the packaging, which features an outline of Texas along with Maxwell’s signature. The 5-piece collection includes four desert-toned eyeshadows in a palette, two sunset-hued matte lipsticks, and two exclusive Lipglass shades — all under $34. There are also Texas-themed names, such as Wildpony and Lonestar Lynda.
Maxwell and MAC have actually had a long-standing relationship. The designer previously styled looks for MAC Cosmetics' photo shoots, and the makeup brand has worked with him for the past four years to create some of the most head-turning runway beauty looks during Fashion Week.
On September 8, during Maxwell’s fashion show, the MAC x Brandon Maxwell collection will be available for all to shop at the MAC website. This fresh-off-the-runway line promises to sell out (especially among Texas beauty fans). You’ve been warned, so act fast before it’s gone.
