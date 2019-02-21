A New Selena Quintanilla Makeup Line May Be In The Works

When MAC launched a capsule collection inspired by the late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla in 2016, it sold out in minutes, leaving many unable to get their hands on the matte red lipsticks, pink shadows, and warm beige blush in the lineup.
But now, fans who came up short (or are lamenting the expiration date of their favorite brown-red lipstick) may have a second chance at Selena-centric makeup. The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., has filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for what may be a new makeup line inspired by his daughter called Selena Vive.
The application, quietly filed in December, spans a swath of cosmetic and body-care essentials, including lipstick, foundation, nail polish, eye makeup, perfume, and body makeup. Longtime fans will recognize the trademark name — Selena ¡Vive! was also the name of a popular benefit concert held on April 7, 2005, the tenth anniversary of Selena’s death.
While the family hasn’t publicly commented on the project, the decision to start an independent beauty line in Selena’s name may simply be a case of giving the people what they want. Let’s not forget, the wildly successful MAC launch was prompted by a Change.org petition, in which nearly 40,000 fans asked for a MAC makeup collection inspired by the star. The thirst for Selena-like beauty hasn’t waned, either — a search for a “Selena Quintanilla makeup tutorial” on YouTube yields more than 16,000 results.
In addition to appeasing fans, the prospective line is fulfilling a lifelong dream of the singer. As Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a 2016 statement about the MAC Selena collection, "Helping to create this collection brings me back to all those late-night conversations on our tour bus when she spoke of having her own makeup line one day. If Selena were here, she would be beyond ecstatic to have this happening."
We’ve reached out to Ms. Quintanilla for more information and will update this story when we hear back.
