A New Selena Quintanilla Makeup Line May Be In The Works

In addition to appeasing fans, the prospective line is fulfilling a lifelong dream of the singer. As Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a 2016 statement about the MAC Selena collection, "Helping to create this collection brings me back to all those late-night conversations on our tour bus when she spoke of having her own makeup line one day. If Selena were here, she would be beyond ecstatic to have this happening."