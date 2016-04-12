The First Product From The MAC X Selena Collection Has Been Announced

Taylor Bryant
Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images.
Update: MAC has sent out a press release teasing the very first product from the brand's upcoming Selena-dedicated collection. And it's one we all saw coming: a red lipstick appropriately named Como la Flor. You can pick up a tube, along with other products, come October 2016.

This story was originally published on July 16, 2015, at 6:30 p.m.

Today's a pretty major day for Selena Quintanilla fans. Back in February, devotees of the late singer started a Change.org petition urging MAC to release a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the Mexican-American icon. 37,772 signatures later, it looks like it's becoming a reality.

"Selena's talent and beauty, inside and out, have left a colourful, meaningful impact in the world, that has continued to grow over the last two decades," James Gager, MAC's creative director, told People. "We have heard the passion and enthusiasm from her fans and wholeheartedly agree that her legacy embodies MAC's philosophy. We are so excited to announce a Selena-inspired MAC collection debuting in the latter part of 2016."

The line will be curated by her sister, Suzette Quintanilla. "I am so excited that MAC Cosmetics will be releasing a collection in honor of my sister Selena," she said. "Helping to create this collection brings me back to all those late-night conversations on our tour bus when she spoke of having her own makeup line one day. If Selena were here, she would be beyond ecstatic to have this happening. History is being made."

While the products are still TBD (although we can bet a version of Selena's signature red lip will — or at least should be — included), that isn't stopping the internet from freaking out. Ahead, check out some of our favorite reactions.

Probably a smart move:
Advertisement
The Kim cry meme is completely necessary here.
Even non-makeup fans are excited.
*Enter praying hands emoji here*
Vloggers are already anticipating makeup tutorials.
While others are anticipating the packaging.
Anything for Selenas, right?
Advertisement

More from Makeup