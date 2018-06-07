Update: At long last, we finally know what MAC Aaliyah looks like. As expected, every single eye shadow, lipstick, pencil, and bronzer is special — thanks to Aaliyah's brother, Rashad Haughton, who helped curate the collection. Check them out ahead, then mark your calendars: The collection is available on maccosmetics.com on June 20, and select stores June 21.
This post was originally published on August 24, 2017.
For the past few years, Aaliyah fans have been actively petitioning MAC to launch a collection in honor of the late R&B icon. The star, whose life was cut far too short when she died tragically in a plane crash at the age of 22, was reportedly a huge fan of the brand’s makeup, and her supporters even created a Change.org campaign — officially endorsed by Aaliyah’s brother Rashad Haughton, glam squad, and dear friend Missy Elliott — that has racked up over 26,000 signatures to date.
After months of rumors circulating that the highly anticipated collaboration was indeed in the works, MAC has finally confirmed that the Aaliyah for MAC collection is on, and slated to launch in 2018.
On the eve of the 16th anniversary of the star’s death on August 25, 2001, the brand took to Instagram to announce the news, saying, “Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018.”
There’s no word yet on which products will be included in the lineup, but considering the singer’s instantly recognizable signature look of perfectly arched brows, major lashes, and glossy, well-lined nude lips, it’s not a complete mystery. Aaliyah left a major impact on the world in her short time here, and this is just one more way her legacy — and her iconic style — can endure.
What won't endure, however, is the limited-edition collection once it hits shelves. MAC's wildly popular posthumous tribute to another beloved singer, Selena, sold out in a matter of days, so if you've got your heart set on snagging a piece of this one, you'll definitely want to keep up with the brand's social media in the upcoming months.