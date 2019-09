Aaliyah's Brother Reflects On The Singer's Iconic Beauty Legacy

The actor and film director worked closely with MAC Cosmetics to create an Aaliyah makeup collection that honors his sister's life. The Haughton family was involved in all the details — including naming each shade — which makes this tribute especially personal. "We wanted the line to represent the totality of my sister's story in beauty," says Rashad. "There are products I named like 'Try Again,' 'Street Thang,' and 'More Than a Woman.' Other names I chose convey more aspects of my sister's life and experience."