Aaliyah's Brother Reflects On The Singer's Iconic Beauty Legacy

Aaliyah's fans know her younger brother, Rashad Haughton, almost just as well as the late songstress. She brought him along to red carpet appearances, gushed about him in interviews, and even recorded a song with him. Now, Rashad is looking out for Aaliyah in that same way.
The actor and film director worked closely with MAC Cosmetics to create an Aaliyah makeup collection that honours his sister's life. The Haughton family was involved in all the details — including naming each shade — which makes this tribute especially personal. "We wanted the line to represent the totality of my sister's story in beauty," says Rashad. "There are products I named like 'Try Again,' 'Street Thang,' and 'More Than a Woman.' Other names I chose convey more aspects of my sister's life and experience."
Ahead of the limited-edition release on 20th June, Rashad reflects on his own memories of Aaliyah and her beauty legacy.