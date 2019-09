For the past few years, Aaliyah fans have been actively petitioning MAC to launch a collection in honor of the late R&B icon. The star, whose life was cut far too short when she died tragically in a plane crash at the age of 22, was reportedly a huge fan of the brand’s makeup, and her supporters even created a Change.org campaign — officially endorsed by Aaliyah’s brother Rashad Haughton, glam squad, and dear friend Missy Elliott — that has racked up over 26,000 signatures to date.