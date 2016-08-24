12 Aaliyah Songs That Are Still FIRE

It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since Aaliyah left this world. The R & B sensation and promising performer was killed, along with eight others, when her plane crashed just seconds after taking off from the Bahamas, on August 25, 2001.



But in all the years that she's been gone, her musical legacy has never dimmed. It's been almost two decades since One in a Million was released. It's been 22 years since we first heard Age Ain't Nothing But a Number. But her landmark albums are still as amazing as ever. Aaliyah's soft, angelic voice paired with Timbaland's smooth beats became an iconic sound of the times. Hers are the kind of R & B songs you can listen to over and over. Then you're hit with the sad, heavy reminder as to why there are no more where they came from.



Since the singer's passing, the internet has created Illuminati theories, tributes, and a plethora of photo collages in her honor. But what it really comes back to is the music. To celebrate Aaliyah's life and talent, we've pulled together a list of 12 songs that are still hot like fire. These videos will remind you of why she was so beloved in the first place — and why her music will continue to live on for decades to come.

