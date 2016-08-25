Beyoncé Posted A Throwback Video In Memory Of Aaliyah

Today marks the 15th anniversary of Aaliyah's death and plenty of stars are remembering the R & B singer. One such artist, Beyoncé, posted a video to Instagram in memory of the singer, who was killed in a plane crash at 22.
The video, which features Beyoncé bonding with the late singer at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, is a sweet throwback. When Aaliyah explained she was excited to see D’Angelo's performance, Beyoncé admitted she was looking forward to it, as well.
"Girl, I'm with you, ‘cause you know he's fine," she said.
Queen Bey is far from the only celeb to share a memory of the late artist. Missy Elliott posted a photo featuring a portrait of Aaliyah painted on her wall. "I can still hear your laughter,” Elliott wrote in the caption. "I can clearly see us dancing in the studio me u @timbaland @ginuwine Magoo the whole clique we miss u so much there's not a day u aren't thought of!"
#Aaliyah 15 years later to me feels like just yesterday.. I can still hear your laughter😀 I can clearly see us dancing in the studio me u @timbaland @ginuwine Magoo the whole clique we miss u so much there's not a day u aren't thought of! I look around and see u are still inspiring new generations musically and style! Although there can never be another u it warms my heart to see kids who never got a chance to see your greatness love u now because of your undeniable Catalogue of classic hits u have shared with the World ❤️ love u your Legacy will 4 ever Live & u will NEVER BE 4gotten🙏🏾 I have nothing but Legends painted on my wall in my house & Aaliyah u are painted there more than once! U are LEGENDARY 4EVER!#Babygirl #Sleeppeacefully
