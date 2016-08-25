Beyoncé Posted A Throwback Video In Memory Of Aaliyah

#Aaliyah 15 years later to me feels like just yesterday.. I can still hear your laughter😀 I can clearly see us dancing in the studio me u @timbaland @ginuwine Magoo the whole clique we miss u so much there's not a day u aren't thought of! I look around and see u are still inspiring new generations musically and style! Although there can never be another u it warms my heart to see kids who never got a chance to see your greatness love u now because of your undeniable Catalogue of classic hits u have shared with the World ❤️ love u your Legacy will 4 ever Live & u will NEVER BE 4gotten🙏🏾 I have nothing but Legends painted on my wall in my house & Aaliyah u are painted there more than once! U are LEGENDARY 4EVER!#Babygirl #Sleeppeacefully

