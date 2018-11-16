You Can Win A Free MAC Lipstick When You Shop At Ulta Beauty Right Now

There's no losing when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings — we can all reap the benefits. But what separates an experienced, zen bargain hunter from someone who spends hours in the checkout line with a splitting headache come Thanksgiving week is that the former jumps on those early sales.
This year, you can fancy yourself a planner, because you'll win big on everything beauty-related when you shop Ulta Beauty's annual Cyber Fundays flash sale, going on right now. The savings are exclusively online, will be gone at the stroke of midnight tomorrow, and will alleviate all your holiday shopping stress — well before Turkey Day.
Ahead, we've broken down the best deals of the short flash sale, from a buy one, get one free MAC lipstick offer to 40% off a fresh set of makeup brushes. Don't hesitate when adding it all to your virtual cart, because all these deals will disappear tomorrow, November 17, at exactly 11:59 p.m. CT.
