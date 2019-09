Your Official Guide To The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beauty Sales

Most years, we shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday on an impulse. For most of November, you think, I should skip shopping this year — you know, save some money. Then the day after Thanksgiving hits. You're laying in bed, still stuffed with turkey (or tofurkey, if that's more your thing), and open your inbox to an email that says [insert your favorite store here] is offering 75% off everything. Any rational person would hit Add to Cart as fast as their fingers will allow, right?