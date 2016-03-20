You guys, I'm sick of sheet masks. There, I said it. Anybody with me? I understand their appeal and I appreciate their skin-penetrating powers (don't worry, I'm not abandoning them completely), but they're getting on my nerves. They're cold, they drip, and you can't do much when you've got one on. But my main objection? They're not the Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask.
I'm not the only one fawning over this super-luxe product. It's a fave of celebs like January Jones, Lake Bell, Bellamy Young, and Jaime King. "The Black Rose Mask is an essential," says King. "I always use it before bed and put it on first thing on the plane and slather it on. It's a hydration game-changer."
And makeup artists swear by it, too. “The Black Rose Mask is my jam," says Kira Nasrat, who works with Margot Robbie, Jamie Chung, and Minka Kelly. "Skin looks so radiant right afterwards. It smoothes lines, plumps, and just looks like you had eight glasses of water.”
But even more impressive, it's the top-selling face mask in France — yep, France. As in, home to French women. We're all aware that les femmes know more than a thing or two about skin care, so this is a pretty high honor. And although French culture has perfected the art of savoring a moment (enjoying that dinner, that glass of wine, that whole-month-of-August vacation), this product will appeal to the busy-bee American in all of us. As Nasrat says, "It's like a facial in 15 minutes."
I used it today before work. And no, I'm not one of those morning people who gets up super early so I can take my time getting ready and go to the gym. I'm a serial snoozer. So, after my shower, I slathered a layer of cream all over my face and left it on for about 15 minutes (you can even do just 10). It stayed in place nicely while I made coffee and got dressed. Then, I wiped off the excess, put on my makeup (no other skin-care products necessary), and was out the door — glowing, no less.
But effortlessness isn't even the best part. The results are more impressive. The product contains four key ingredients, each yielding a different effect. The namesake black rose extract has smoothing and free radical-fighting benefits (I haven't been able to stop touching my face all day), while the remaining team of extracts stimulates collagen production, moisturizes, softens, and plumps. Interesting side note: This particular rose (which is actually a very deep red) has only been around since 2000. It was created by a French rose producer who increased the coloring pigments (also known for their antioxidant properties) in the petals.
Oh, and finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the scent — all fresh rose-in-bloom sweetness. The only downside? The price. We know it's a lot to fork out, but a little goes a long way. And sometimes, everyone needs to indulge a bit (and get a sheet mask break).
Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask, $162; available at Sisley Paris.
