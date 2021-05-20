You Can Now Buy MAC Makeup On Snapchat — Here’s How

It's fun to swipe through Snapchat glam filters so you can instantly add a fuchsia lip color and matching eyeshadow to the selfies you send your group chat. On occasion, you might really like the way a particular filter looks and feel inspired to shop for makeup. Now, thanks to the latest AR technology funded by Estée Lauder, you can now try on makeup via the Snapchat Lens, then buy exactly what you're wearing without leaving the app.
MAC Cosmetics will be the first makeup brand in Estée Lauder’s portfolio to launch this novel technology. The shopping option launched today, May 20th, with 20 different MAC makeup products available for try-on and purchase directly through the Snapchat platform.
Advertisement
As of now, you can shop the brand's most-popular eye and lip products, like the Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eyeshadow, and according to MAC, there's more coming. In an exclusive press release, the brand plans to release "hundreds of products and colors from MAC's profile" for digital try-on and purchase through Snapchat.
Even with a curated collection of Lenses and shoppable makeup, the tech is pretty foolproof: Using the front-facing Snapchat camera, you can see exactly what a particular MAC lipstick or eyeshadow will look like on your face in the specific shade and finish. If you love a subtle glam filter, your wallet might take a hit. Though considering the convenience — simply clicking the little 'shop' button right below your reflection — it might just be worth it.