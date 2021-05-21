You Can Now Buy MAC Makeup On Snapchat — Here’s How

Even with a curated collection of Lenses and shoppable makeup, the tech is pretty foolproof: Using the front-facing Snapchat camera, you can see exactly what a particular MAC lipstick or eyeshadow will look like on your face in the specific shade and finish. If you love a subtle glam filter, your wallet might take a hit. Though considering the convenience — simply clicking the little 'shop' button right below your reflection — it might just be worth it.