From free lipsticks on National Lipstick Day to a super sale at Macy's, we can always count on MAC Cosmetics to consistently bless us with discounts throughout the year. And it seems the brand saved the best for last with its 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings. Even better, you don't have to leave your turkey-induced stupor to cash in on the deals.
From November 21 to November 27, MAC will be slashing prices by 25% for Select members (which is free to join) and even throwing in full-sized gifts for all customers with purchase from the 26th until the 29th. That's over a week of snagging discounts from the popular makeup brand. The sales will change as the days go on, but to make your shopping experience easier (and to make sure you get your hands on your favorite items before they sell out), we've rounded up the best deals from MAC's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, ahead.
