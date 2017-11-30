Sia Is Teaming Up With MAC For A Really Important Cause

Could Sia get any cooler? Not only does the "Cheap Thrills" singer needn't a last name, she also just dethroned Mariah Carey as the queen of Christmas music — a good thing, since listening to "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on loop is a little cliché at this point. And now, Sia is teaming up with MAC Cosmetics for a makeup collection that's both edgy and philanthropic.
Just in time for World AIDS Day, which is tomorrow, the Sia x MAC Viva Glam range of a single product — a bright red lipstick — has been announced. And every cent of the proceeds will go directly to help fund programs that deal directly with the most "marginalized, stigmatized, and under-heard victim[s]" of HIV and AIDS. To date, more than $470 million has been raised with the MAC AIDS campaign.
Advertisement
The singer shared the announcement on Instagram this afternoon, with the caption: "This #WorldAIDSDay, Sia will be working with @MACCosmetics for their #VIVAGLAM campaign and releasing her very own lipstick (which will be available in early January). Every single cent of the price of her lipstick goes towards the M·A·C AIDS Fund which goes directly to people affected by HIV/AIDS."
Breaking artistic boundaries left and right, we're not surprised that Sia was chosen to champion this campaign to raise awareness and funds for the cause. And the $17 lipstick (the shade of which resembles MAC's widely beloved Ruby Woo) is pretty enough that we'd want to buy even if all the proceeds didn't go to a deserving organization.
The collab drops online and in-store on January 25. In the meantime, you can grab other lipsticks from the VIVA GLAM collection and donate to the MAC AIDS Fund at the MAC Cosmetics website. It's the season of giving, after all.
Advertisement