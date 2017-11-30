How do you think the industry has changed since you first started?

I think it’s changed a lot. I’m from a small town, we’re a close family, and I’m definitely a talkative and energetic person, and I noticed very quickly that that wasn’t going to fly in the industry at the time. I remember meeting a huge makeup artist when I was working in Space NK. I said to her that I loved her work, and she asked me if I was an artist and I said I was aspiring to be. She said to email her agent with the possibility of assisting her. I did, and after back-and-forth questions they asked, ‘By the way, do you have YouTube or Instagram?’ I said yes, and she said, 'No, wrong answer.' So this is at a point where nobody knew what was going on with social media. At the beginning, it was very self-promoting and now it’s more of a community. It’s a place where people can go to learn, so it’s totally different. And even now there is that fine line between whether I should show a job that I’m on or not. If I’m on a shoot with a prestigious fashion caddy, with a lot of crew that I’ve known a long time and respect, I would not put it on my Instagram. Not because I don’t want to, but some of them just wouldn’t get it and they’d think, ‘Why is she Instagramming? She’s on set.’