Whether it's from her easy-to-follow, engaging beauty tutorials on YouTube , her work with Chanel, Boots No 7 and Lancôme, her debut book Face Paint: The Story of Makeup , or from the countless celebrity faces she's worked on, you've probably heard of Lisa Eldridge . If you haven't, it's time to get acquainted.Regularly making up the faces of Emma Watson, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley, Lily Collins, Kate Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Eldridge is the queen of enhancing natural beauty and creating flawless skin. She's also called upon by the biggest brands and publications in fashion to create bold, innovative beauty looks for editorials and campaigns.We asked the beauty icon (who just so happens to be one of the warmest people in the biz too) to share her tips, tricks and must-have products. Welcome to makeup heaven.I actually made a tutorial about this for my channel, My 5 Minute Makeup Look (no editing!). It’s the makeup I do most days before work. I focus my foundation on the areas where I feel like I need coverage (usually around my nose and the centre of my face) and team with some pinpoint concealing to cover any marks and blemishes. Then I add a sweep of blusher – it’s a super-quick way to make your face look fresher and more alive (use one with a touch of shimmer to get a highlighter effect.) And I always make time to curl my lashes and apply a couple of coats of mascara – it takes two minutes but it makes the biggest difference to your face.I chop and change depending on how my skin is feeling. Clarins Ever Matte is perfect for oily skin days and I like Lancôme Miracle Cushion Foundation for a lighter, dewy finish. Bourjois Healthy Mix is a great high street base that looks good on camera and in real life, and I like the classic Vita Lumiere Aqua foundation by Chanel too.