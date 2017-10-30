Enjoy your Halloween-themed frappuccinos and horror movie marathons while you can, because after tomorrow the entire country will be plunged into a world of festive holiday cheer. Try as you might, you won't be able to escape the glittering shopping displays, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and that one kid at Target who always insists on making the toy Santas say "Ho, ho, ho" over and over again.
Sure, all of those things are tolerable for a few weeks, but after a while the expectation to be jolly literally all of the time becomes a tad overwhelming. Thankfully, Sia has made getting into the holiday spirit so much easier with the release of her new song, "Santa's Coming For Us." And, no, it's not a tale of a murderous bearded man exacting his revenge on ungrateful children as the title might suggest.
In actuality, the track is a ton of fun, including an upbeat tempo, plenty of playful jingle bells, and adorable lyrics like: "Send your letters up to Santa, baby / Tell him all your secret wishes, too / Send your letters up to Santa, baby / Hoping all your wildest dreams come true."
So, if you're someone who's looking to make a playlist for your holiday parties that won't put your guests to sleep, this is definitely a song to include. Or, if you can't get enough of Sia, her new album, Everyday Is Christmas, drops on November 17 and is now available for preorder.
According to Rolling Stone, you can bring Sia's visual aesthetic into your home as well by purchasing her album bundle package, which includes ornaments, gift wrap, and Santa hats. To top it all off (literally) you can also adorn your tree with a holiday-themed bow that's as wacky and spectacular as her iconic headwear.
