There are many people in the world who would be content with it being Christmas all year long. Mariah Carey, my friend Holly, lots of anonymous users on the Whisper app. And in late October, there are already plenty of outlets that accommodate their love of caroling, tinsel, and gingerbread: Most retail stores, in fact, already have their Christmas displays up.
But Target says customers have told the retailer to put a damper on the "Christmas creep." Store reps say the company will put more of its marketing emphasis on Thanksgiving, according to the Associated Press.
"They want us to pause, and be really intentional and recognize Thanksgiving," said chief marketing officer Rick Gomez. "What they don't want us to do is go right into Christmas. So, we are going to respect that." All through November, the signs at the stores' front entrances will focus on Thanksgiving cooking and entertaining — though you will still find holiday displays throughout the stores.
Instead of the "Ten Days of Deals" the company has been doing for the past two seasons, Target is increasing weekend deals starting on November 11 and continuing throughout December. Gomez said customers are shopping twice as much on weekends as they do on weekdays. The company is also adding a new e-gift service that makes it easier to pick out and shop for gifts online, as well as new in-store kiosks.
Target execs have been as busy as elves with more macro-level changes, aiming to remodel over 1,000 locations by the end of 2020, adding up to an estimated $7 billion in modernization costs. The chain is opening 32 stores in 2017, and plans to open 35 in 2018. It's also been unveiling a host of new brands, with eight of them available for the first time this holiday season, according to the AP.
While we love us some twinkly holiday lights and dancing Santa Clauses, we're more than happy to wait in favor of turkey and gratitude.
