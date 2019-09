Sia Is Teaming Up With MAC For A Really Important Cause

Could Sia get any cooler? Not only does the "Cheap Thrills" singer needn't a last name, she also just dethroned Mariah Carey as the queen of Christmas music — a good thing, since listening to " All I Want For Christmas Is You " on loop is a little cliché at this point. And now, Sia is teaming up with MAC Cosmetics for a makeup collection that's both edgy and philanthropic.