This Mascara Gives Stick-Straight Lashes The Craziest Curl

The mascara's name — Up For Everything — implies that, like my college roommate willing to go to the bar even though she had 7 a.m. class the next morning, it would be up for everything and anything. It promises to last 24 hours (why I'd ever need to keep makeup on for that long is still beyond me, but I appreciate the dedication), resist smudging, and coats my lashes in a dramatic jet-black paint. But it wasn't until I came home after work — and a full eight hours of wearing the mascara — did I discover its hidden talent: curling straight eyelashes. Not only did it lift the lashes that faced downward, but it prevented my normally straight strays from wilting after a few hours. Finally, a mascara that does it all. Consider it an added bonus that the mascara comes with its own waterproof-busting cleansing oil for easy removal.