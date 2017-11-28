How do you surpass your parents' cool quotient when they are the iconic Bianca and Mick Jagger? If you’re Jade Jagger, you design edgy fine jewelry and jet set like only your mother could teach you. Now, the first daughter of rock-n-roll is not only making the kind of finger bling that Kate Moss commissions, she's also collaborated on something just as sparkly that the rest of us can afford: an eight-piece capsule collection with MAC.
As a nod to both her jewelry and the Studio 54 vibe that her parents helped create, the range of pearlescent lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes, and powder bronzer strike a thoroughly modern balance — one that drips in glamour, but has the edge you'd want to wear to a concert. Case in point: two eyeshadow quads with rich bronze, beige, and champagne shades, spiked with emerald green or a tiger’s eye copper. Lipsticks that span from an everyday peachy nude to a punchy pink that's fit for a night out (the latter of which is a shade Jagger called "a long time in the making"). And, given the perfect golden bronze that is the Mineralize Skinfinish, one compact may not be enough.
Each product is so diverse, so wearable, so glitzy-meets-chill that we’re going to want the whole lot — and then some. In other words: Look out NYE, we’re going full Jagger glam this year — and if our wallets can handle it, well into 2018, too. See the whole collection ahead and mark your calendars: The collection drops online and in stores December 14.