Padma Lakshmi Is Cooking Something BIG With MAC

You know that feeling you get at a restaurant when the waiter finally emerges with your dinner? Well, that's how we feel about MAC's latest collaboration — and the sentiment feels particularly fitting. Padma Lakshmi, host of Top Chef, announced her capsule collection with the brand today... and it's more than appetizing.
The 17-piece line of lipsticks, eye pencils, blushes, lip gloss, and blushes have very direct nods to Lakshmi's Indian heritage. The colors, according to the press release, are meant to take you from day to night — and many of them are dual-ended, meaning you're getting twice the value for one price. We'll raise a glass to that.
Check out the full collection hitting MAC's website and select stores on March 15 through April — ahead.