This time last year, the only place you could buy MAC products was at MAC counters. Which, unless you live near a department store that sold it, could be frustrating. Luckily, a few months ago, MAC expanded its market to two huge retail destinations: Birchbox and Ulta Beauty. And now, the brand is at it again. Only this time, MAC is headed to a completely different store — and it's one where literally everything is on sale.
Hautelook, the flash sale website, announced its very first MAC sale starting today. You might recognize the company name for its sales on designer clothing and shoes at ridiculously low prices. And while that is true, you might not know that Hautelook also has a huge beauty section, featuring everything from high-end brands (like La Mer) to cult favorites (like Becca).
Before you start thinking this is too good to be true, know that it's actually legit. In fact, since 2011, Hautelook has been owned and operated by Nordstrom. According to Fashionista, “The deal [marked] the first instance of a big brick-and-mortar retailer buying a private flash sale site.” And thanks to the acquisition of Hautelook in addition to the creation of NordstromRack’s e-commerce site, Nordstrom has seen significant growth in online sales. So it’s a no-brainer that MAC would want to get in on the action.
And, just like everything else on the site, MAC’s products are going to be sold at up to 75% off retail prices. The only downside: All of Hautelook's sales only last three days. And you really do have to act fast, because once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. Nonetheless, if you're itching to try a new lipstick or Paint Pot, now's the time to head over to Hautelook.
