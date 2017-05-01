MAC Is Having A Mysterious Flash Sale At Ulta Today

Update: You may have to wait until May 7 before you can hit up Ulta.com for all your MAC needs (with the line launching in select stores in June), but the brand has another exciting event going down in just a few hours. Last night, beauty vlogger Laura Lee appeared in a short video on Ulta’s Instagram to share that, starting at 12 pm CST today (that’s 1 pm EST), a MAC product she “can’t live without” will be available on the site for 50% off as part of a flash sale. “It’s a necessary addition to any girl’s makeup bag,” Lee promises.
Be sure to check back in then for the official news — but you might want to act fast, because the mystery product will only be available in limited quantities.
We’re teaming up with @maccosmetics to bring you a FLASH SALE! Watch @larlarlee for more info and tune in here tomorrow at 12pm CST for a live video! #Repost @larlarlee ・・・ BIG NEWS from @Ultabeauty and @maccosmetics - you won't want to miss it!!! It's about one of my favorite MAC products besides my own lipstick ?#UltaBeautyLovesMAC #ad
This story was originally published on March 10, 2017.
Up until very recently, MAC’s expansive selection of makeup, makeup, and more makeup could only be found online, at major department stores, and in the brand’s brick-and-mortar locations. No Sephora, no Target, no other authorized retailers — and that had always been the case.
Then, fans took note back in February when the company unexpectedly announced that you’d now be able to shop the cult-favorite products online at Birchbox… and maybe, just maybe your go-to Lady Danger red lipstick or Technakohl liner would get a cameo role in your monthly subscription box. But now, MAC is making an even bigger move, and it’s going to help its beloved products become more accessible than ever before.
As part of an unprecedented retail partnership that kicks off this May, you’ll be able to snag all your MAC favorites on Ulta.com and in select Ulta locations all over North America. The brand plans on setting up shop in more than 100 Ulta stores nationwide in the 2017 calendar year alone, all stocked with its most popular and iconic products specially curated for the megastore.
What’s more, the company's Kylie Jenner-approved lip pencils and Studio Fix Fluid foundation aren’t the only things MAC will be offering at your local Ulta: Each store’s launch will come complete with in-house makeup services (in addition to the existing hair, skin, and brow options), so you can get your face done the MAC way in the same place you get your Too Faced eyeshadow palettes and your Dyson Supersonic.
If that doesn’t make for an all-inclusive beauty shopping experience, then we don’t know what does. So don’t even bother asking what we want for our birthdays, or for any and all major holidays going forward — just buy us an Ulta gift card and call it a day.
