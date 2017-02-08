Story from Makeup

You’ll Never Guess Which Cult-Classic Makeup Brand Is Now Available At Birchbox

Samantha Sasso
Since its inception, MAC Cosmetics has been a favorite among makeup artists and amateurs alike. With hundreds of products, limited-edition collections, and trend-setting launches, the brand continually adds fuel to the beauty fire. But getting your hands on the stuff is going to be easier than ever — because it'll now be sold at Birchbox. The subscription beauty box has long been the go-to service known for delivering every product you need — from hair and makeup to skin and body — in miniature sizes straight to your door. But beyond that that, we also know the e-commerce site is loaded with up-and-coming (as well as some cult-classic) brands you'll most certainly fall in love with. Now, MAC is joining that lineup, and we couldn't be more excited that the company's best-selling lipsticks might wind up in our monthly boxes. High-fives all around.
Not every product from MAC is available at Birchbox, but there are a few standouts worth noting. Our favorites: Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, Liptensity Lipsticks, and Mineralize Skinfinish (available in three shades). Check out the entire range on the e-commerce site, and just try not going into a shopping frenzy.
