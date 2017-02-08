You’ll Never Guess Which Cult-Classic Makeup Brand Is Now Available At Birchbox

Since its inception, MAC Cosmetics has been a favorite among makeup artists and amateurs alike. With hundreds of products, limited-edition collections, and trend-setting launches, the brand continually adds fuel to the beauty fire. But getting your hands on the stuff is going to be easier than ever — because it'll now be sold at Birchbox. The subscription beauty box has long been the go-to service known for delivering every product you need — from hair and makeup to skin and body — in miniature sizes straight to your door. But beyond that that, we also know the e-commerce site is loaded with up-and-coming (as well as some cult-classic) brands you'll most certainly fall in love with. Now, MAC is joining that lineup, and we couldn't be more excited that the company's best-selling lipsticks might wind up in our monthly boxes. High-fives all around.
We are beyond thrilled to announce that @maccosmetics is available in the Shop on Birchbox.com!! We're so excited for you to explore tons of new products, or perhaps to bring back some of your old faves from the iconic cosmetics brand. We are so proud to partner with a brand that celebrates an all-inclusive approach to beauty and the power of makeup to inspire self-expression. Click the link in our bio to find all of your M·A·C must-haves!
Not every product from MAC is available at Birchbox, but there are a few standouts worth noting. Our favorites: Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, Liptensity Lipsticks, and Mineralize Skinfinish (available in three shades). Check out the entire range on the e-commerce site, and just try not going into a shopping frenzy.
