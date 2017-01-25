MAC Just Dropped Its Own Lip Kits — & There’s One For Every Skin Tone

When we think of MAC, color comes to mind first. Bold, highly-pigmented color in every shade imaginable that pros count on for standout looks. And glitter, metallics, and shimmer. And major celebrity collections in decked-out packaging.
But, of course, the brand mastered the basics long ago. The red lipsticks, like Ruby Woo, may be the most famous, but the nudes are equally on point — and shopping them just got a whole lot better.
Why? MAC just launched seven sets of lip kits in the sexiest bare colors for every skin tone.
PopSugar reports that the range is sold online at Macy's and Nordstrom (the MAC website doesn't currently carry it) and the hot bundles of matching liners and lipsticks come in some of the brand's best-selling nude shades, like Velvet Teddy, Whirl, and Soar. Each set costs $29 (which is the same price as Kylie’s line, if you're curious).
Click ahead to check out all the kits — and get ready to look really good in the buff.