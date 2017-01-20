We Tried The New Rainbow Lipsticks From MAC — & They Are Wilder Than We Imagined

MAC is so over your lipstick comfort zone. What else would explain the brand's most recent launches? For starters, there's the lip color collection curated by a bonafide tetrachromat. Then there were Mariah Carey glosses so sparkly, you had to wear shades to look at them. Now, the cult classic company is at it again with its new ColourRocker lineup. Within the line you've got an array of 28 (!) electric lipstick shades — in everything from Cookie Monster blue to traffic cone orange. And each one is so bold and pigmented, you almost have to see it to believe it. As for what they look like on different skin tones? We decided to roll up our sleeves, swipe on some lip primer, and show you ourselves. Press play on the video below to watch us swatch, swipe, and slick on what can only be described as lightning in a lipstick tube. Then click here to sift through the entire color range, which launches on January 26. The jury's still out on where to wear these bangin' shades, but if we had to pick, a rock concert seems most fitting.
