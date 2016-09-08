MAC Just Dropped 24 New Lipsticks Unlike Anything You've Seen Before

It’s the excuse we hear all the time for why makeup brands seem to dupe each other left and right: There are only so many colors, correct? Not if you’re Maureen Seaberg, a writer on sensory experience and a tetrachromat, which means she has the genetic ability to see up to 100 million shades that the rest of us can’t.
MAC recently tapped Seaberg's superhuman expertise for a brand-new, 24-piece lipstick collection unlike anything you've ever seen. Liptensity Lipsticks, which launches this month, features shades she helped identify — including many you won't immediately find among other makeup brands.
And you'll love the resulting colors. The fresh shades run the gamut: Ambrosia is the most saturated plum-pink we’ve seen. Blue Beat, a deep bluish-gray, brings to mind stormy waters. Habanero makes the real thing pale in comparison. And there are more variations of brown than we can count — and certainly at least one that will flatter your skin tone. We’ll stop there — because every single color is vibrant beyond belief (and frankly, not easy to pin down).
Click ahead to see the 24 colors in all their glory. Then, mark your calendars for September 20 and 21, when they’re available online and in-store, respectively.
