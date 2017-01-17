MAC Is Launching 28 Electric Lipstick Shades That Will Rock Your World

The beauty behemoth’s expansive range of lip colors is already the stuff of legend, but its new 28-shade collection is a little different from the rest. For starters, only a handful of the offerings are the kinds of hues the everyday lipstick enthusiast is accustomed to. You’ll find a few beige nudes, a bold orange-red or two, and just a couple of pinks among them. But the rest are out-of-the-box greens, purples, yellows, blues, and black — all ready to break you out of your comfort zone. Plus, at a reasonably affordable $17 a pop, trying a new hue isn't all that risky.