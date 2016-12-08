Update: Get your clicker ready, Mariah fans. The diva's glitter-heavy collection has officially hit the MAC website — and we have a feeling it's going to go fast. So, if all you want for Christmas (sorry) is sparkly lip gloss, miles-long faux lashes, or gold body shimmer, head over to the site now. Then head over to the Refinery29 Facebook page to watch us try the full collection.
This story was originally published on November 15.
Make no mistake, Mariah Carey is a music legend. But the woman has also taken it upon herself to be the patron saint of glitter (hell, she even starred in a movie by the name). And her upcoming makeup collection solidifies that reputation.
Her MAC cosmetics line, which she teased earlier this year, is jam-packed with the staples you'd expect from the star. There's everything from embossed bronzers and highlighters to lipsticks and eye shadows. Most are of the neutral (albeit shimmering) variety — and housed in silver glitter packaging, because obviously. The names touch on some of Carey’s biggest hits: All I Want, for example, is a frosty Champagne-colored lipstick; Touch My Body is a gold, loose body powder.
The range is set to hit stores on December 15 and the brand's website on December 8 — which feels fitting, given that her iconic Merry Christmas album came out around the same time 20 years ago. (Feel old yet?) So cue up the record's festive tunes and click through the sparkly products ahead, but be forewarned: These stunners will induce major holiday fever before the first track even starts.
