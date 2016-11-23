Imagine if your ride-or-die lipstick had a signature scent of its own. That power-red shade would most certainly need a confidence-boosting aroma to match; your must-have nude might smell of clean laundry infused with vanilla.
Well, lovers of MAC's cult-classic lipsticks no longer have to fantasize about such things. In a move that makes matching your nail polish to your lipstick look like child's play, the well-loved beauty brand is about to drop six signature scents, all made to correspond with the brand's best-selling lipsticks.
Dubbed Shadescents, the collection is made with different types of lipstick-wearers in mind. Included are Ruby Woo (which translates the classic red to a woody floral with notes of leather) and Candy Yum Yum (the shocking bright-pink smells of cotton candy and tropical fruit).
To celebrate the fragrance collection’s release, each lipstick shade will come in a limited-edition, Deco-influenced package. Meanwhile, the scents — which will soon be part of the brand’s permanent collection — are housed in flacons that mimic each lippie’s color. Both the fragrances and the limited-edition versions of their corresponding lipsticks will be available on MAC's and Macy’s websites on November 30, and in stores starting December 8 — just in time to wow your BFF with a next-level gift for the holidays.
