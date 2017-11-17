Padma Lakshmi Embraced Her Stretch Marks In A New Photo

Another celebrity has echoed what we already know to be true: Stretch marks are something to be embraced and even celebrated.
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi bared her stretch marks with pride on her Instagram story Thursday while relaxing in bed.
"Hey stretch," Lakshmi captioned the photo that was also decorated in heart emojis, drawing attention to the marks on her thighs. This isn't the first time the Bravo host and mom to seven-year-old Krishna has been open about her body, either. Lakshmi has especially been open about her weight, and gaining weight while shooting for Top Chef.
"It’s part of my job and I want to be good at my job! So I have to eat to do my job and I just give myself permission to do that," she told People in 2016. She regularly gains a bit of weight each season, but doesn't preoccupy herself with it, she said. Lakshmi also doesn't worry about what online haters have to say about her body.
"I try to ignore them. I have to be honest, I'm pretty lucky. I don't get a lot of haters, I think I'm too small potatoes for people to really swipe at me, and I'm sure that'll bite me in the butt for saying that, but I just have to ignore it," Lakshmi said in the October cover feature of Health.
Whether it's her stretch marks or her Top Chef weight gain, Lakshmi embraces her body and doesn't care what anyone else has to say about it. She's more concerned about what her body can do, like keeping up with her daughter, as she posted in another recent Instagram post. Anyone who takes issue with it is clearly irrelevant to Lakshmi.
