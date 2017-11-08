Meet @enamasiama, Babe of Missguided and plus size advocate proving that plus size is beautiful and that babes come in all different shapes and sizes and that's cool. Professionally, Enam is nailing it in the events world, and she's also an LGBT activist. Bow down for the ultimate boss lady ??⚡️ #KEEPONBEINGYOU #babesofmissguided

A post shared by MISSGUIDED (@missguided) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:23am PST