❤️❤️❤️ how @Missguided shows off their models stretch marks and cellulite pic.twitter.com/dZEOZUOyYB— Anna Woodall (@annawoodallxx) November 5, 2017
@Missguided you freaking beauty! I cannot thank you enough for this. It's a step in the right direction! Look how stunning these women are - stretch marks or no stretch marks. #beauty #fashion #bodyimage pic.twitter.com/YIwPBvdmCT— The Boldest Type (@TheBoldestType) November 8, 2017
How refreshing to actually see genuine un-edited photos of female models. Well done @Missguided I'm SO proud of the message this conveys x pic.twitter.com/EBedySfz6I— marnie (@marniepolk) November 4, 2017
This makes me feel so much better, after seeing my stretch marks in a changing room mirror yesterday I nearly cried— Sophie (@fairysneezes) November 5, 2017
yassss Missguided shoeing those stretch marks !! pic.twitter.com/NDENtel4gu— kat☁️ (@httpristin) November 2, 2017
???? to @Missguided for not photoshopping her stretch marks pic.twitter.com/wRXgNucFys— amiee (@aimjohnsonx) October 29, 2017
Hey @Missguided if you're going to use models with stretch marks can you not also use a variety of sizes? We aren't all a size 8 ?— Kirsty Fraser (@Kirstyfraser94) November 6, 2017
Meet @enamasiama, Babe of Missguided and plus size advocate proving that plus size is beautiful and that babes come in all different shapes and sizes and that's cool. Professionally, Enam is nailing it in the events world, and she's also an LGBT activist. Bow down for the ultimate boss lady ??⚡️ #KEEPONBEINGYOU #babesofmissguided