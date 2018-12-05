We Tried The MAC x Patrick Starrr Holiday Collection — & Here's What We Think

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Long gone are the days when bloggers were relegated to Instagram and YouTube. Now, they're the loudest voices influencing makeup brands, oftentimes collaborating with companies on curated collections. Among the most sought-out content creators is YouTube royalty Patrick Starrr, who was tapped by MAC Cosmetics last year to release not just one collection, but five throughout 2018.
After giving us tropical packaging and jet-setter kits, Starrr and MAC have reached their fifth and final collection. The release is a red, sparkly holiday lineup titled "Patrick Starrr Slay Ride" that includes an array of makeup goodies from glitter lip gloss to a setting powder.
Advertisement
Being that it's the last to come from the union of the mega-influencer and MAC cosmetics, we wanted to give it a try. So, we asked a handful of R29 staffers to test out the products from Starrr's newest holiday release and share their unfiltered opinions. Warning: Just like all the other MAC holiday collections, this one is already selling out. So, you might want to add it to your holiday shopping list now and figure out who to gift it to later — or, better yet, keep it for yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 13
Jessica Cruel, Deputy Beauty Director
Product Tested: Matte Lipstick in Slay Ride and Pigment in Omiguad Its Gold
Product Tested: Matte Lipstick in Slay Ride and Pigment in Omiguad Its Gold
2 of 13
"I forgot how good MAC lipsticks could be. For the last few years, I have been using liquid lip formulas exclusively, but when I smoothed on this red, it all came flooding back to me. This is why Ruby Woo is a best seller. The formula glides on smooth and looks flawless in photos. It’s far less drying than my go-to liquid lip, and it still lasted all day. This red is a little deeper than what I usually go for, which feels appropriate for cranberry season."
Advertisement
3 of 13
"As someone who is a total klutz when it comes to eyeshadow, I had so many questions when I opened this loose pigment. Mainly: How do I get it to stay on my eyelids? I decided to use a bit of concealer first and then dipped my brush directly in the pot. As I began to dab the product on my lids, what looked like chunks of glitter in the packaging melted into a smooth, metallic powder. The gunmetal shade is perfect if you can't decide between gold or silver. And although some claim pigments are for the advanced makeup fans, I think this one is foolproof."
Shop This
4 of 13
Rachel Lubitz, Senior Beauty Writer
Products Tested: Oh, Holy Eyes Eyeshadow Palette, Dazzleglass in Ride My Sleigh, and Patrick's Powder
Products Tested: Oh, Holy Eyes Eyeshadow Palette, Dazzleglass in Ride My Sleigh, and Patrick's Powder
5 of 13
"I ended up with a surprisingly natural look after using all the bold colors in this holiday collection. After swiping on the bronze and gold shadows from the eyeshadow palette, I was left with a slightly metallic smoky eye."
6 of 13
"Although this Dazzleglass looks like a vibrant red, glittery lip gloss in the tube, it actually comes out more like a shimmery lip gloss with a slightly pink tinge. My one complaint is that it's quite gloopy, so putting too much on meant no eating or drinking for several hours, which is just unacceptable in my world."
7 of 13
"My favorite among the products I tried was this setting powder. To be honest, I've been using the same powder for so long that the label has rubbed off, and I no longer have any idea what brand it's from. So, this was a bit of a revelation. All my shine instantly vanished, and I love how the applicator is a little puff, which is much nicer than the crumbled old piece of foam I've been using for years now. Consider my life changed."
Shop This
Advertisement
8 of 13
Thatiana Diaz, Beauty Writer
Products Tested: Smoky Sleigh Eyeshadow Palette and Dazzleglass in Santa Got Moneyyy
Products Tested: Smoky Sleigh Eyeshadow Palette and Dazzleglass in Santa Got Moneyyy
9 of 13
"I always go for eyeshadows that pack a punch. The fewer swipes it takes to put it on, the better — and this was the best. With just one swipe of my finger, my entire lid was covered in the teal shade. I applied the silver on the inner corners in an attempt to open up my eyes (accomplished), and then blended the brown shade on the outer lid and crease. The best part? It didn't budge. I know what makeup look I'll be wearing for New Year's Eve when my shenanigans take me past midnight. Now to find a dress to match..."
10 of 13
"I love lip gloss, like really love. But I was a little intimidated by all the gold sparkle in this formula. Luckily, it went on as a super shiny, sheer nude gloss. Whew. Although the finish was worthy of selfies, the formula was way too sticky for my taste, and I had to remove it after just three minutes. If high shine is your goal and sticky doesn't bother you, then it's worth snagging."
11 of 13
Aimee Simeon, Beauty Writer
Product Tested: Matte Lipstick in Spank Me Santa and Mineralize Skinfinish in Baby Its Gold Outside
Product Tested: Matte Lipstick in Spank Me Santa and Mineralize Skinfinish in Baby Its Gold Outside
12 of 13
"You can’t really tell that I'm wearing highlighter in this photo, but I promise I am! I used this powder along my cheekbones since the gold tones felt more flattering as a highlighter. It’s a super sheer powder, so if you want that Patrick Starrr bling, I suggest layering it on or wetting your brush before you apply. I lightly dusted it on, so my skin had a subtle glow in the natural sunlight."
13 of 13
"Forget the holidays, I love this lipstick to wear every single day. It’s a brownish rose color that reminds me of one of my all-time favorite MAC shades called Whirl. It's the perfect understated nude, so I’d probably pass on wearing it for glitzier holiday occasions, but I totally recommend having a color like this in your collection — especially if you have brown skin!"
Shop This
Advertisement