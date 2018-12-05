We Tried The MAC x Patrick Starrr Holiday Collection — & Here's What We Think

3 of 13

"As someone who is a total klutz when it comes to eyeshadow, I had so many questions when I opened this loose pigment. Mainly: How do I get it to stay on my eyelids? I decided to use a bit of concealer first and then dipped my brush directly in the pot. As I began to dab the product on my lids, what looked like chunks of glitter in the packaging melted into a smooth, metallic powder. The gunmetal shade is perfect if you can't decide between gold or silver. And although some claim pigments are for the advanced makeup fans, I think this one is foolproof."