These Are The Best Glitter Lip Glosses On The Market — & They're So Cheap

Lip gloss has seen a major revival over the past few years, which means we're no longer embarrassed to admit that we have a tube or six in our bags at any given time. (Not that we ever were, really.)
What makes a gloss truly worthy of a permanent place in our lip rotation comes down to a few variables: level of long-wear shine, stickiness factor (the lower, the better), and a wow factor — as in, what makes this gloss different from the clear, tacky, globby mess you stocked in your middle-school locker?
We've narrowed down five formulas that hit all those marks and then some, and can be found in the drugstore, of all places. Ahead, our top picks for the best lip glosses around — all wildly shiny, with zero stubborn tackiness when you press your lips together, formulated with a punch of satisfying (but not overdone) sparkle. Turns out you can find a little bit of wow factor under those fluorescent Rite Aid lights, after all.