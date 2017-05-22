The Billboard Music Awards Were Hot — But This Makeup Trend Was Hotter

Don’t call it a throwback: Blue eye makeup has been ruling red carpets with such a stronghold this year that it’s become as expected on the red carpet as a killer red lip. Just check Diane Kruger at the Golden Globes, Emily Ratajkowski at the Emmys, and Taraji P. Henson at the Oscars, to start. But what tonight’s Billboard Music Awards attendees showed us is just how edgy an oceanic hue can be.
Take Ashley Tisdale’s blue cat eye, for example — it stretched far enough toward her temples that the shadow started to resemble an eye mask. Meanwhile, for singer Julia Michaels, the shade was just the thing to break up the rest of her monochromatic makeup. Ditto for Kate Beckinsale.
In short, the verdict is in: The best way to give soft summer makeup a kick in the pants is to inject a little blue into the fold. Ahead, see how celebs sealed the deal on the blue liner trend.