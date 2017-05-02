Did Rihanna Just Tease Her Makeup Line At The Met Gala?

When we find something we love, we want to wear it all everywhere. And clearly Rihanna understands the feeling.
The singer hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing an intense flush of pink highlighter draped over her cheeks, temples and eyes — all layered on with pride as if she invented the stuff. But wait, did she? Doesn’t that shock of illuminated pink look a little like 100 layers of her very own Fenty Beauty highlighter that she recently teased? Um, yes, we do believe it does.
So maybe she did invent the stuff. Or maybe another very lucky blush-highlighter combo is currently taking up residence on her face. Either way, we're digging this look and can't wait to cop it for ourselves — with Fenty products (coming this fall) or otherwise.
Advertisement
We've reached out to Fenty and will update this piece when we hear back.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement