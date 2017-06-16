In a world where we are getting music videos with complex storylines (referred to as "films") where singers play four different characters in love with each other, DJ Khaled's music videos feel like a treat. The producer is all about a shiny, glitzy, and spon-con filled videos often set in glamorous locations and filled with the best of the best in hip-hop and pop music.
His latest piece of work is exactly this — and more, considering it features the always alluring and incredible Rihanna. "Wild Thoughts" features Bad Gal RiRi and Bryson Tiller (and Asahd Khaled, of course), but the best cameo is an audio one with the legendary Carlos Santana's "Maria Maria" guitar riff appearing throughout the track.
The surprise collaboration and music video both dropped early on June 16, and fans were immediately floored by not only the Latin American-infused sound, but by the entire vibe of the video. We have Rihanna to thank for most of that, who is the center of focus with her off-the-shoulder ruffled tops and floral headscarves. It feels like Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Bad Gal Riri Edition. Unsurprisingly, the video starts with Khaled and his son and muse, as he shouts: "Another one! We the best music — DJ Khaled." Then it's all about Rihanna and her "wild thoughts." As goofy as Khaled dances (no offense!), the man knows how to produce a great track.
If this track makes you realize that you need more Santana in your life, stat, then say no more, because here is the ultimate summer time vibe: "Oye Como Va." (I'd like to hear Justin Bieber try to sing this one.)
