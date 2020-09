Mario Dedivanovic Invested “Everything” Into His Makeup Line

Dedivanovic's passion shines through every detail of his first collection, which features a core line of products that will appeal to both professional artists and everyday makeup lovers. There are multiple eyeshadow palettes , with velvety powders that range from shimmery olive to matte dusty rose; multi-purpose highlighters in flattering shades of gold, silver, and rose; and eye primers, pro brushes, and makeup remover wipes to apply (and take it all off) with ease. "This line is all based on my techniques and philosophies as a makeup artist," he says to me. "I wanted these products to feel easy to use for artists and non-artists. It was important for me to bridge that gap."