If you've long admired Kim Kardashian West's cream-coloured home and wished you could mimic that minimalist look in your own house or apartment, you may soon be in luck. Over the weekend, People reported that the reality star filed a trademark for KKW Home.
A quick search on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's website shows that Kimsaprincess Inc. — which is the slightly embarrassing official name of Kim Kardashian West's corporation — indeed applied to trademark KKW Home. According to the application, the goods and services covered under the KKW Home trademark would be gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishings and accessories. Even more specifically, under the trademarks, the beauty mogul could release household linens, bath products, storage and organisation containers, and more.
Launching a home goods line doesn't seem totally out of left field for Kardashian West. She does, after all, often make waves on social media by showing off various features of her home, from her bathroom sink to her refrigerator. Plus, the decor of the house that she shares with husband Kanye West and their four kids has a very specific, buzzy aesthetic that isn't dissimilar from that of Kanye's popular fashion line, Yeezy.
Still, just because people seem to be intrigued by the Kardashian Wests' "wabi-sabi" design philosophy (and fans will pretty much buy anything the KUWTK star puts her initials on), that doesn't mean the trademark will necessarily lead to a home brand. Around this time last year, Kim's youngest sister Kylie Jenner talked to Playboy about how she had applied for trademarks in all sorts of categories including bed linens and wine. She, of course, has yet to release any products in either of those departments. Like the other savvy businesswomen in her family, Kim Kardashian West could just be keeping her branding options open.