Is Kim Kardashian West Planning A Foray Into The Home Goods Space?

Still, just because people seem to be intrigued by the Kardashian Wests' "wabi-sabi" design philosophy (and fans will pretty much buy anything the KUWTK star puts her initials on), that doesn't mean the trademark will necessarily lead to a home brand. Around this time last year, Kim's youngest sister Kylie Jenner talked to Playboy about how she had applied for trademarks in all sorts of categories including bed linens and wine. She, of course, has yet to release any products in either of those departments. Like the other savvy businesswomen in her family, Kim Kardashian West could just be keeping her branding options open.