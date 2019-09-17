Kylie Jenner’s Brand May Be Expanding To Include Decor, Wine & More

Self-made or not, Kylie Jenner is a tireless businesswoman. Add to the mix her ever-ambitious Renaissance-woman family and you get Kylie Jenner-branded everything. In her latest cover interview for Playboy, Jenner told the father of her child, Travis Scott, that she’s been toying with the idea of expanding her brand — which currently includes makeup and clothes — to include bed linens, wine, and more.
“It doesn’t really feel like you’re done yet with expanding your brand,” Scott said in the interview, “I overheard you talking the other day. Were you talking about wines and linens?” To which Jenner replied, “I haven’t started on wine and bed linens, but I think you probably overheard us trademarking everything in different categories so that if I ever decide to come out with wine or bed linens, it’ll be set up.”
Indeed, after some Get A Clue- style sleuthing, we’ve managed to find a series of trademark applications filed under Ms. Jenner’s name that give us a better idea of what the young mogul meant by “different categories.” On June 24, 2019, Kylie Jenner and her team applied for a bevy of trademarks that point to Jenner’s sights being set on the lifestyle space.
Both “Kylie” and “Kylie Jenner” are tied to a series of trademark applications filed on that day. Her wine applications (one for “Kylie” and another for “Kylie Jenner”) include spirits, liquor, and prepared cocktails, and mixers. As for the home goods, the applications suggest Kylie is toying with the idea of expanding into bed and kitchen linens, drapes, throws, comforters, and even baby linens.
But Kylie’s trademark also applications reveal a more ambitious plan for future home and lifestyle opportunities. In the food space, water bottles, juices, smoothies, mixes, sports drinks and even beer appear on the application. Another suggests that “Kylie” or “Kylie Jenner” restaurants, cocktail bars, and lounges might be in the cards.
In the home space, Jenner submitted several applications for “Kylie” and “Kylie Jenner” yoga mats; ceramic vases and trays; mirrors and picture frames; rugs; wallpaper; decorative trays, baskets, and bowls; lamps; candleholders; furniture and even novelty “license plates (non-metal).” For the kitchen, Jenner may have been considering jars, bottles, serving ware, glassware, stoneware, dishes and even small appliances for countertop food prep, like microwaves and toasters.
Kylie Jenner might’ve revealed all for her Playboy cover, but if you want to have an idea of what your favorite celebrities are doing with their extra cash, just look them up in the US Patent & Trademark Office’s trademark database.
