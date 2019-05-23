Psalm West, 2 Weeks Old, Is Officially Trademarked — & Here's How Much It Cost

Psalm West was born merely a fortnight ago, and he's already set up to run a business empire. TMZ reported today that Kim Kardashian filed for trademark protections under her company for the name of her newborn son.
There are 16 total records filed covering a wide range of goods and services, including hair accessories, calendars, books, photo albums, jewelry, handbags, linens, baby bottles, toys, advertising services, skincare products, furniture, clothing, and, like his mother before him, nutritional supplements.
But Psalm isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner baby to get the trademark treatment. The names of Kim Kardashian West's other children, North, Saint, and Chicago, are trademarked as well. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's babies — True Thompson and Stormi Webster — are trademarked, too. Also "StormiWorld" — the name of Stormi's first birthday party, which was basically more over-the-top than most weddings and featured a giant inflatable entryway of Stormi's head.
Eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian's three kids' names are notably not trademarked, though Kourtney did use (and trademark) her daughter Penelope's nickname, Poosh, for the name of her new lifestyle website. (Sorry, Mason and Reign!)
As far as how much it costs to trademark a name, it's only a drop in the bucket for this fam. For electronic filing, the application costs between $225 and $400, with a possible additional fee of $100-$125 for showing use. And then there's the affidavit of use after five years, which comes to $125 per class, and after that, the affidavit of use and application for renewal every 10 years for $425 per class. So for Psalm, Kim just spent all of that times 16. But considering Kim Kardashian can literally make six figures with the tap of a finger on Instagram, it sounds like all these trademark protections are within her budget.
And the best news of all: Maybe one day we'll get to see Psalm become a sock entrepreneur like his uncle Rob!
